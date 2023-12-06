The Accounts Chamber began an inspection of Russian Post after reports of new losses

At the end of November this year, at the suggestion of the State Duma, the Accounts Chamber began an audit of the activities of Russian Post, which at the end of the year will receive losses of 24.5 billion rubles. About this in comments A representative of the department told Vedomosti.

The losses of the state-owned enterprise became clear after an audit of the Federal Treasury, which was initiated by the management of Russian Post itself. At the same time, in 2022, Russian Post faced losses of 30.4 billion rubles.

According to the preliminary opinion of the auditors, this result is associated with a number of erroneous decisions of the company’s management, including the increase in salaries of line personnel, heads of subsidiaries and top managers, poor real estate management, as well as the launch of ineffective projects such as parcel machines.

The company’s financial situation has been actively discussed since September, when Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko announced a growing financial hole in the company. According to her, if the government does not stop turning a blind eye to the problem, “the hole will turn into a huge hole where everything will fall.”

Experts interviewed by the publication indicated that if violations are identified, the Accounts Chamber has the right to demand that those who committed them be held accountable and that damages be compensated to the state. Among other things, auditors check the intended use of budget funds and the legality of decisions made by management.

At the end of November, it became known that after the rejection of the initiative to collect fees from marketplaces, the only option for saving Russian Post was state support. One option could be the allocation of funds from the National Welfare Fund (NWF).