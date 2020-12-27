Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the All-Russian children’s and youth public movement “Yunarmiya”, held the action “Yunarmiya – to the children of Karabakh”, the RF Ministry of Defense reports.

It is specified that the action took place in Stepanakert at school # 3. During the event, a teleconference was held with the participation of her students and youth soldiers from ten Russian cities, including Moscow, Krasnodar, Orenburg, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Kaluga and Bryansk. The main studio was located in the Central House of the Youth Army in the Russian capital.

Russian children, using video conferencing, congratulated the children of Karabakh on the coming New Year, and also sent them 1.5 thousand postcards and 1.2 thousand handmade New Year toys in advance.

Yunarmeytsy from Krasnodar handed over to the Karabakh schoolchildren the “Graffiti of Peace” baton, during which children, under the guidance of a graffiti artist, painted on the wall of their school a drawing symbolizing world peace. In addition, the Russian peacekeepers presented each student with a school kit and a backpack.

The conflict in the NKR escalated in late September. Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities and on the deployment of peacekeepers in Karabakh from November 10.

The Russian military ensures the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provides humanitarian assistance, rehabilitates infrastructure facilities, as well as monitors the situation around the clock and enforces the ceasefire.

Earlier it was reported that more than 45 thousand refugees returned to NKR from Armenia.