In view of the problem that indicates that the teenagers in the united states suffer more and more higher levels of anxiety and stress Because of the demanding situations they are subjected to, journalist and researcher on parenthood Jennifer Breheny Wallace revealed the steps to follow so that parents avoid taking their children to the limit.

Since the beginning of pedagogy, the ways in which parents educate their children have undergone drastic changes, so families are very different today from what they were in the last century. However, some of these changes did not have positive results, and The United States faces growing tension among teenagers caused by the demands of parents.

To help mitigate this problem, Wallace explained that parents are the first ones who should Be careful when asking your children about their test scores or their success on the school sports team.“When my kids come home, instead of asking them, ‘How did your Spanish test go?’ like I used to before I wrote the book, I now ask them, ‘What did you have for lunch?'” she explained.

Author of the book “Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It,” Wallace interviewed a large number of psychologists and conducted a survey of 6,500 parents across the United States, after which she changed the way she communicated with her own children. According to the expert, the main mistake that Parents should avoid increasing the pressure which their children already suffer from due to the demands to which they are constantly subjected.

The healthy way to talk to your children

From the conversation he had with psychologists and experts in pedagogy, Wallace determined that the healthy way to talk to his children is Focus the dialogue on factors external to demanding situationslimiting potentially stressful conversations with their children to “one hour on the weekend.”

Parents should be careful about passing on their own anxiety to their children. Photo:iStock Share

This is because many times Parents pass on their own anxiety to their children Through “emotional contagion,” they unwittingly send the wrong message that their value depends entirely on their performance.