We already counted in 90min that the player was only separated by a negative PCR so that his signing for Juventus became official. Well, Dusan can find himself in serious trouble before the law for not having met the isolation deadlines due to Covid.
His former team never made it official that the player was positive, but the Florence Health Authorities were aware of the case, which has reached the point that the player has received a complaint.
Giorgio Garofalo, director of the public health department of the Tuscan Central Health Authority, said: ”The Vlahovic issue is causing a lot of commotion, but we are calm. The rules are clear: those vaccinated with three doses must wait a week between their first positive and negative. .He also added that: ”Leaving isolation is a violation of the rules that also has criminal relevance. Our action is mandatory and we are calm, because since the day he left for Turin we are already doing everything necessary”.
The player has just landed in Turin and is no longer in the news because of his signing or his performance on the field, but rather because of extra-sports issues. We hope that the player has no problem with his adaptation and has an immediate performance.
#action #problems #Vlahovic #signing #Juventus
