Neon Giant has announced that the Cyber ​​Heist DLC will be available starting August 18.

The Ascent players who were left wanting more are in luck. The team of Neon Giant has announced with the trailer that you have on these lines its new DLC, of ​​which they had left clues yesterday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the game. bear by name CyberHeist.

This expansion takes place after the main story of the base game and is accessible to those who have finished the campaign and want to accept a contract for a top secret mission from Kira. The DLC incorporates new main and side quests that we can play alone or in cooperative mode (it is worth that the host has completed the campaign).

Bring new weapons and locationsIn addition to the new challenges that we will face, the action RPG also incorporates new weapons and locations. Of the first, they highlight that melee weapons are added for the first time in The Ascent, and about the second they tell us that we will discover new locations and environments in an arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb group.

Its release date is next August 18, when it will be available to buy on the different platforms at a price of 9.99 euros. In addition, there is an edition called Cyber ​​Edition available that, for 44.99 euros, includes The Ascent plus previous DLC packs and the new Cyber ​​Heist expansion.

If you want to know how our experience with the Neon Giant game was at the time, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of The Ascent that Mario Gómez published last year, in which he highlighted his high level in terms of execution and design considering the type of development it is.

