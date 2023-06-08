Accused of killing 2 Israelis

Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist in Ramallah using explosives following an all-night raid. An army team comprising more than 100 vehicles raided Ramallah just before midnight and proceeded to demolish Islam Froukh’s house in the old city, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA. “Clashes broke out with local youths and the Ministry of Health said six people were injured, three by bullets in the waist, leg and arm, and the rest by rubber bullets or tear gas; all were reported in stable conditions,” says WAFA. Froukh, apparently close to ISIS, was allegedly involved in the killing of two Israelis in Jerusalem and was arrested in late December last year.



