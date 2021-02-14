Laurent Bigot

Former diplomat

What should we expect from this G5 Sahel summit in N’Djamena, Chad?

Laurent Bigot These summits have already shown that they are not used for much, except for political communication. We must therefore move the analysis elsewhere. What matters is action on the ground and today Operation Barkhane is completely bogged down. Insecurity and the role of armed groups continue to grow.

However, in recent weeks, the Ministry of the Armed Forces has touted significant progress made on the ground, what is it really?

Laurent Bigot What fascinates me is that no one questions the government’s mode of communication. Thus, it is announced that we have “neutralized”, and not “killed”, a hundred terrorists during joint operations with the Malian army. Since when have the objectives of war been to kill human beings?

What, according to you, are the war objectives of “Barkhane”?

Laurent Bigot I have always made the distinction between operation “Serval” and operation “Barkhane”. Serval was a courageous decision by François Hollande, and the first goal of the war was to stop the progress of the armed groups which were targeting the military lock of Mopti-Sévaré (central Mali – Editor’s note). Then, these goals evolved towards the north and the liberation of towns occupied by armed groups like Gao or Timbuktu. Finally, “Serval” has transformed into “Barkhane” with even broader objectives. Everyone is concentrating on the so-called “three borders” area, between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. But I am proposing another grid of analysis and a redefinition of these “three borders”: between organized crime, local politicians and armed groups. The political life of these three countries benefits from more or less hidden funding, coming among other things from organized crime, which has penetrated state structures. We refuse to face it, by favoring a discourse of reestablishing the sovereignty of States totally disconnected from reality. In Afghanistan, the international force deployed there numbered more than 100,000 troops. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested to nothing: we have come back to square one, the twenty years of war have been for nothing. We reproduce exactly the same error in the Sahel.

Is there a military solution in the Sahel? Can local armies take over from French soldiers?

Laurent Bigot No, because the local elites, historically, had no interest in their armies being efficient and professional because they then represented a counter-power likely to overthrow them, as we have seen in Mali. In Chad, it’s a little different, because Idriss Déby’s power rests on the effectiveness of his army. In Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, you have a fairly functional presidential guard, the rest of the army is neither equipped nor properly trained. As long as the “international community” (France and the United Nations) is a military actor, there is no chance that it will work. The withdrawal of foreign forces will prevent the local political classes from hiding behind this failure to escape their own responsibilities.