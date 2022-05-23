Netflix’s top 10 always includes new series and movies of all genres. This time it has been the turn of an action film starring Mel Gibson and Scott Eastwood, who come together to tell a story full of intrigue and revenge that comes along with the May releases of the platform, which also include ” Stranger things 4″ and “Love, death & robots 3″.

Despite Netflix’s problems with its subscribers, the platform continues to launch successful productions such as “Pálpito” or “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

So, which action movie has positioned itself among the 10 most viewed productions of the red N streaming?

Scott Eastwood in “Dangerous.” Photo: Lionsgate

This is “Dangerous” (“Dangerous instinct”), a film released in 2021 that, although it did not receive critical applause, has obtained quite a bit of popularity this week on the video-on-demand service.

It was not to be expected less, since it has an interesting cast that brings together Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson, Tyrese Gibson and Famke Janssen.

What is “Dangerous Instinct” about?

Directed by David Hackl, “Dangerous” tells the story of Dylan ‘D’ Forrester, a reformed sociopath who, after finishing his treatment, is captured and taken to an island full of mercenaries.

There he will discover that the group that has dominated the place had to do with the death of his brother.

This will give rise to an intense chase in which the sides between hunter and prey will gradually reverse, which will give an action-packed visual spectacle.