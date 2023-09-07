The acting Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, addresses the media at the headquarters of the European Parliament, this Thursday in Brussels. PABLO GARRIGOS (EFE)

The five acting government ministers who traveled to Brussels this Thursday to explain to the European Parliament the priorities of the Spanish presidency of the EU this semester had to overcome two great challenges: first of all, not bumping into Carles Puigdemont in the corridors. Also, to get around the issue of investiture negotiations and a possible amnesty law, as required by the former Catalan president to make it easier for Pedro Sánchez to repeat his mandate.

The first, they succeeded, since Puigdemont was not seen this Thursday in the Eurochamber. The second was already impossible, both because of the questions from the press and those of some MEPs who took advantage of the hearings to bring up the issue and reproach the ministers for the trip, this week, of the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, to Brussels to meet with the independence leader. The majority chose to defend the negotiations with Junts, despite the discrepancies over the amnesty.

The acting Minister of Education and spokesperson for the PSOE, Pilar Alegría, defended the courage of her party in the face of the “sterile paralysis” of the PP when it comes to seeking solutions around the fight with the Catalan independence movement. Ella Alegría assured that the negotiations regarding a possible amnesty law will be carried out along the lines of “dialogue, within the constitutional framework and with the utmost respect and transparency.” And she stressed: “we have made courageous decisions, because I believe that a political party has to be responsible and above all courageous when making decisions to propose solutions.”

For his part, the acting Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, recalled that “there is an open negotiation” in which it is not possible to predict whether or not there will be an amnesty law in 80 days. “What I do know is that if Feijóo’s investiture is not reached on the 27th, there will have to be another vote, and this gives us two months, until November, to find an alternative to this isolation,” he added.

The head of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, avoided responding directly to the need for an amnesty law. “What I see as necessary, and I have always defended it (…) is that there must be a reunion, there must be coexistence. And what I find is that in Catalonia the law was only broken when the PP governed, and that since Pedro Sánchez governs things are infinitely better. And I’m glad, ”he declared. Even more elusive was his colleague from Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, who avoided speaking out, arguing that “it is an issue in which the Government is negotiating with all discretion within the framework of the Constitution” and that, in these circumstances, ” discretion and caution are extraordinarily important.”

The third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, was the only one who declined to speak to the press. And that she followed her through the same corridors that she had traveled just three days before when she, this Monday, held a controversial meeting with Puigdemont behind closed doors in her capacity as leader of Sumar, although de facto she became the first minister of a Spanish government to meet with the independence leader since he fled to Belgium in 2017, becoming a fugitive from justice. The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, did not travel to Brussels due to a “health problem”.

What Díaz could not avoid was that the MEPs would ask her questions about it during her hearing, as well as other ministers who accompanied her this day to the Belgian capital. The popular MEP Isabel Benjumea did it in the audience prior to Pilar Alegría —whom she asked if the Spanish Government “knew” about Díaz’s trip to Brussels to see Puigdemont and “if it seems like the ideal place for this type of meeting” — and the Czech, also from the European People’s Party (EPP), Tomas Zdechovsky, to Escrivá, to whom he said: “I was somewhat surprised that your Deputy Prime Minister Díaz met for three hours the other day with Puigdemont.” Although the president of the session, the Romanian liberal Dragos Pislaru, reminded the MEPs that “today’s debate is not about Spanish politics”, it continued to surface.

“Opportunity to talk about work”

In the face-to-face with Díaz, the toughest was the popular MEP Rosa Estaràs, for whom the meeting with Puigdemont was “a full-blown attack on the European rule of law.” “Do you think that more Europe can be built by negotiating the future of a great nation like Spain with a fugitive from justice in search and capture and bringing the rule of law to its knees?” Estaràs asked, to which Díaz replied accusing to the PP of showing “absolute disinterest in people’s lives” by “losing the opportunity to talk about work, to talk about the future of Europe, to outline people’s lives in an appearance that is of the utmost importance for the European project”. More subtly, the MEP for Ciudadanos Jordi Cañas did ask her a question about the subject to be discussed, but not before letting a dart slip due to her previous visit to Brussels: “I prefer to see her here speaking in public with light and stenographers and not in a hidden room with those who wanted to violate democracy”, he told the minister. Shortly before the end of Díaz’s hearing, the MEP went to the Employment Committee room and former minister Toni Comín, who also participated in the controversial meeting on Monday and whom the second vice president greeted with two kisses before leaving at full speed, and dodging the cameras, from the European parliamentary headquarters.