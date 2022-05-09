Sinaloa, Mexico. The Mexican writer and professor Rosa Beltran points out that mothering is a social, political, economic act, and that it should matter to the whole society how mothering is being done now. “(You have to) start the discussion, what implications it has and how we all unite so that the act of mothering is not just for the one who gave birth. Progress has been made, but not enough, ”she specifies.

change of perspective

In his most recent novel, Free radicals, Rosa Beltran speaks of at least three different ways of being a mother, in three different generations. It all starts in 1968, when mothers had access to oral contraceptives and were able, for the first time, to dedicate their lives not exclusively to mothering.

“As of the 1960s there is a very important historical change, especially in the West, and we, as neighbors of the United States, experience that change. They are mothers who for the first time had an activist, professional, feminist destiny, they had friends, not only the support of the family, and that already spoke of a difference.

“It begins with this debate about whether it is better to live full time and exclusively with the children when they are young or if a mother who works then is a less neurotic mother and therefore there is the concept of quality time, which also begins in the 70s and 80s to take shape. Of course, for millennial mothers, for mothers of today, it is unthinkable not to work, not to have a life of your own, personal, professional, beyond motherhood. I know that motherhood also It can be taken as a profession and it is also something personal, but not exclusive,” he adds via Zoom.

The current coordinator of Cultural dissemination of the UNAM She was a mother at an early age, in the 1980s, when the discussion about being a mother was only between the mother and perhaps her mother. “Yes, she had difficult moments, because I was finishing my degree, going out to take exams. Going out to work, even if they were part-time jobs, you always felt guilty about being in another activity that was not mothering. Over the years I realize from my daughter that it was much better to do it, that she was much happier and than having a mother who wrote, who told stories, who brought her like Ulysses, but feminine, the stories of the outside, those adventures, it was very enriching”, he narrates.

Having a life as a professional also made her a modern and open mother, one who could invite her daughter and her little friends in the afternoons to do things that other mothers did not do, such as taking advantage of Ciudad Universitaria and shooting in the grass, collect beetles, or visit the children’s theater.

“I think that if I had not studied a career, and had not worked, I would not have had that world in my head. Sometimes I made mistakes of responsibility for my youth, but in exchange for that I had the childhood of my daughter and my nephews , because we also all played together as one of the greatest gifts of my life”, says Beltran.

Rosa Beltrán currently serves as coordinator of cultural dissemination at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

She is also a writer of books like The court of fools Y Loves that kill She says that she is increasingly convinced that playing is like the act of writing. “Children are ruthless judges, they don’t forgive you if you’re playing fake, pretend, they get bored and tell you. You have to be very creative when you’re playing, because playing is improvising, doing different things all the time and above all the march, what is happening to you”.

He regrets that women, who are placed below the middle class, have to suffer economic shocks and not be able to enjoy themselves as they should. “If they didn’t have to arrive exhausted, after working very long hours, to put up with their children, instead of enjoying them, what better societies would we make, what better children would we make, that would be fair. And that is a job that falls to all of us , not just women.”

Motherhood as a topic

Making a particular theme visible in the literature, in this case motherhood, allows us to start discussing a situation Rosa Beltran. “Writing and reading about being a mother or about the mother-son and mother-daughter relationship, which is so problematic, opens our eyes to all of us and makes us feel accompanied. Sometimes what you think only happens to you you, you discover in literature that it happens to many, and that it has happened for centuries, but it had not been written”.

Motherhood, as a topic, has changed in the lyrics as well as in society. “A common place was the search for the father, from Comalá to wherever you want, you were always looking for the father, the mother did not matter because she was supposed to be there, but also the mother was the figure that appeared in the cinema of the 40s and she was always selfless, already by default […] All the mothers of that time, even though they cried their eyes out, fascinated by these movies, would later ask themselves why it doesn’t happen to me, why I don’t enjoy the sacrifice that motherhood entails. As soon as you start writing more, you see that mothers get desperate, of course they get annoyed, of course they get tired, it’s the most tiring job there is “.

I’m throwing another three doctorates at myself, but not raising a baby, because I don’t have the energy anymore.

Also a member of the Mexican Academy of Language She agrees that literature has taught us that it is very difficult to be a mother and that it is very different to be the mother of a son than of a daughter, although she does not totally believe in Freud’s discourse on it. “Whenever you go to psychoanalysis, the starting point is to go back to your parents’ relationship and qualify it based on failure, lack, abandonment, what they didn’t give you, what they didn’t do, and never, as in the case of Free radicalsof what you are, of what you did achieve”.

Finally, the novelist, short story writer and essayist adds that culturally we have learned some things, such as knowing that being the mother of a daughter implies a competition, a subject that we are now learning about through literature. “The daughter, especially in adolescence, wants to stand out, have her own identity. I suppose that the children also, of course, but with the mother, it is very natural to have this discussion, these differences and understand that this is normal. good. Knowing that the friction is not because you have had a daughter in such and such a way, and because you are a terrible mother, but that it is normal to allow another human being to define himself, to build his identity. “