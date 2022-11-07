Sometimes I sleep – for no reason or just because— on the terrace of a café in Montmartre, the same one painted by Vincent van Gogh in some of those famous paintings of his that are so well-known and so nostalgic and alive for us. The thing is, I’m there and pencil in hand I’m trying to write a poem on a huge sheet of brown paper —rather worn— that I have spread out on the table, on which there is also a blue pewter plate —the same ones I had at home from my grandmother—with a loaf of rye bread, aged Serrano ham strips and a piece of cheese—also aged—that whet my appetite with its intense aroma; But that’s not all, the waiter brings me a bottle of wine and I ask for an absinthe with black olives that just by smelling it begins to intoxicate me.

It is November —the very month of my birthday, although I no longer want to celebrate any— and the robust autumn undresses and strips everything: it makes the leaves fall from the trees and a carpet of yellows, ochres, greys, pinks, lilacs, oranges and coppery reds completely cover the ground.

The afternoon plays with the shadows and I, who am prone to colds, am still there without being able to finish the little poem. I’m beginning to believe that maybe it’s true that a poem is never finished and I think a dream, neither.

#act #dreaming