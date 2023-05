Friday, May 5, 2023, 12:35 p.m.



| Updated 12:48 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and the former president of the Government, José María Aznar, participate in the economic dialogue ‘Region of Murcia-Espacio de Libertad’, which is being held at the Real Casino de Murcia. Follow him live.