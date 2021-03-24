Without a Kirchnerist convocation and with a strong presence of leftist groups, militants remembered this Wednesday in Plaza de Mayo the anniversary for the 45th anniversary of the last coup d’état.

The main column marched from Congress to the Plaza de Mayo which, despite being a holiday, generated inconveniences and blockages of streets and avenues throughout the day.

Already early in the Plaza de Mayo, the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo-Línea Fundadora made an intervention of cloths with photos in remembrance of the 30,000 disappeared.

In the afternoon, leftist organizations held a march from Congress to the Plaza de Mayo, where a stage was set up and a document was read.

Some organizations announced that they were not going to carry out the traditional march, with the aim of avoid mass gatherings due to the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the city of SilverMeanwhile, there was a caravan organized by relatives of the disappeared that began at the door of the former clandestine detention center BIM 3.

In Mar del PlataHuman rights organizations joined the action “We planted memory”, with the installation of three trees next to the Point Mogotes Lighthouse, where the Bosquecito de la Memoria was inaugurated, a few meters from the place where a clandestine detention center operated.

“This lighthouse illuminates, it was resignified. It is a space of the community, of the organizations, and of the mothers and grandmothers, together with whom we have walked for 45 years,” said Ana Pecoraro, a member of the collective Faro de la Memoria.

Leda Barreiro, a local reference for Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, assured that “society has realized what happened 45 years ago and never gonna let there be a new hit“.

In Cordova, thousands of people participated in a caravan and a march from different sectors linked to the human rights organizations of the province that highlighted the value of the “Never more” as a slogan that helped maintain the fight for Memory and “a collective conscience that we learned with mothers and grandmothers.”

In rosary beads, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo Rosario and other organizations they planted trees in the Forest of Memory, located in the Scalabrini Ortiz Park.

In Neuquen Militants of Human Rights organizations carried out street interventions in the city center with the installation of posters, silhouettes, white handkerchiefs and graffiti of repudiation and victims of state terrorism such as Susana Mujica, arrested and disappeared on June 9, 1976 for who placed flags in front of the home where she was kidnapped.

In saint Louis, members of the Permanent Assembly of Human Rights (APDH) and political organizations planted four specimens of native trees on the esplanade of the entrance to the Faculty of Human Sciences of the local National University and placed a plaque in classroom 33 in honor of the students missing.

South of Mendoza, the city of San Rafael paid tribute to the victims of the dictatorship with speeches, artistic interventions and the placement of trees in different points of the Plaza de la Memoria, while in the provincial capital there was a march from kilometer zero and a caravan from the former 7th Police Station of Godoy Cruz, where a clandestine detention center operated.

