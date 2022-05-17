Sinaloa.- The body of aldermen from Mazatlan will have today, Tuesday, May 17, a meeting with the City Council Acquisitions Committeeto clarify the purchase of LED lampswith a cost of more than 400 million pesos.

should be clarified purchase

The appearance in the council has the sole objective of justify and know the reasons for making the direct acquisition of the luminaries, assured the councilor of the Sinaloense Party, América Carrasco Valenzuela.

He said that it is necessary for the activity to be public and the public to know if there are anomalies in the purchase of the 2,239 lamps.

In addition to the appearance for this day, he indicated that he will follow up on the responses to the case that must be given by the Superior State Audit Office, the Internal Control Body and the trustee, Claudia Magdalena Cárdenas Díaz.

Let’s go for revocation

The process of buying LED lamps must be restored, indicated the councilor of the National Action Party, Martín Pérez Torres, after the appearance that the body of mayors will have with those who authorized the millionaire purchase.

“In theory, we are going for the revocation of that award and that the process be restored, because we believe that the allocation granted to the luminaries is too much.”

Due to what happened, he asserted that transparency and accountability must prevail in the municipality.

It’s a lot of controversy

With the appearance of the Acquisitions Committee, it will seek to avoid misinterpretations due to the recent purchase of LED lamps, assured the councilor of the Morena party, Roberto Rodríguez Lizárraga.

The mayor acknowledged that there has been a lot of controversy arising from the millionaire purchase of more than 2,000 LED luminaires, since their multi-year cost exceeds the regulations of the Municipal Procurement Law.