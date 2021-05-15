Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The “Knights” and “The Brigadier” meet for the fourth time this season, in various tournaments, and the youth of the “Red Castle” showed a clear advantage, by winning the two league matches, as well as winning the Arab Gulf Cup title by penalty shootout. It is noticeable that the previous matches witnessed a difference in the tactics of the two known teams. Because both of them have the largest proportions in possession of the ball, but they exchanged control during those confrontations, as the “Knights” owned the ball in a very large percentage in the final of the Arab Gulf Cup, by 65.5%, while the league witnessed a relative superiority of the giant “Blue” by 53.4 52.2%, in both matches, which leaves the matter to the field at the time of the match.

Minor changes have taken place in the past period, since the last final match, where the scoring rates changed, so that Shabab Al-Ahly scored 1.93 goals in each match, while Al-Nasr’s rate increased to 1.7, and on the defensive side, the rate of shaking of the “red” nets became 0.93 goals in the match. , Compared to 1.1 goals in the “blue” goal.

The group tactic of the “Knights” youth seems to be more influential in the team’s march during the current season, after it reached the net of its rivals by 73.2% through decisive passes between its players, while it did not exceed 53.4% ​​for the «Brigadier», which is clearly shown by an individual technical statistic, It indicates the participation of 18 players in the play and goals industry for Shabab Al-Ahly, while 9 players from Al-Nasr contributed to that.

The technical situation related to the timing of scoring the goals of the two teams did not change much, as both of them scored the largest number in the second round of matches, but the strength of the “Knights” appeared clear at the beginning of the second half, scoring 22% of the total goals between the 46th and 60th minutes, and the seriousness of “the Brigadier” emerged. »In the last quarter of an hour of the first half, he scored 24% of the total.

The offensive depth of Al-Ahly youth contributed to the largest number of goals during the past period, to raise the percentage of its participation to 43.4%, while it showed great balance on both sides, scoring the rest of its goals equally between them, while the greater percentage tended slightly to the depth of the offensive victory, by 43% as well, But the left side was prominent by 34.5%, compared to only 22.5% for the right corridor, the least offensive activity between the fronts of the “Brigadier”, and the cross-ball goals emphasize the capabilities of the two teams, with a numerical superiority for Al-Ahly youth according to the total number of their goals, but they converged a lot in general proportions. Where the total goals of “Al-Fursan” by it reached 34, representing 41.5%, compared to 41.4% for “Al-Ameed”, with a total of 24 goals.

The two teams scored goals from long-range shots, at acceptable rates, but “Al-Ameed” outperformed by 17.5%, compared to 9.7% for the “Al-Fursan” youth, who overtook their opponents in the matter of scoring vertical goals from the air games, as they hit the nets of their rivals 20 times by them in various tournaments. , Compared to 12 goals for the “blue” castle team, and the superiority remained in favor of Al-Ahly youth in terms of fixed-kick goals, which produced 24 goals, including 10 penalty kicks, 7 corner kicks and 6 indirect free kicks, while Al-Nasr scored 14 goals with them. , Including 5 penalty kicks and 4 corner corners, in addition to 5 goals divided between both free kicks.

Defensively, the “Al-Fursan” nets were shaken evenly throughout the matches, while the second rounds were a “knockout” for the “Brigadier”, who received 73% of the goals during it, especially in the first period after returning from the rest period, and both of them conceded the goals at close rates. Through the defensive fronts, but it is noticeable that the defensive left side of Al-Ahly youth was the most affected, by 40%, and the shots from outside the penalty area caused the red nets to vibrate 11 times, compared to only 3 times for the brigadier general, while the “Knights” defensively outperformed in dealing With fixed kicks, he scored only 9 times, compared to 14 goals that scored victory.