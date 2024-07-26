The Acolyte – The Follower is the new flagship TV series of the universe of Star Wars branded Disney +. The last episode of the first season was released on Wednesday, July 17, which hinted at a possible continuation of the series. The Acolyte is set “one hundred years before the rise of the Empire“, as described in the first episode, that is more than 130 years before the original trilogy, around the 132 BBY. We are, therefore, in theHigh Republic.

The Dark Side of the Jedi

The Acolyte focuses right from the start on one of the most famous figures in the Star Wars universe: the Jedi. Appearing since Episode IV as “superior” creatures, alien to emotions to keep their wisdom intact and bring their bond with the Force to the highest level, here they take on unexpected roles and personalities. The series, in fact, highlights the errors which can be committed by Jedi, since they too can experience emotions, make mistakes and fall victim to temptations and their own desires.

A group of four Jedi (Master Sol, Master Kelnacca, Master Indara and her young Padawan Torbin) is visiting the planet Brandonwhich is presumed to have been uninhabited following the great cataclysm mentioned as “hyperspace disaster“, when he comes across a group of women who are growing up two little twin girls. Led by Mother Aniseyawomen have a connection to the Force and are described as witches, possessing particular mystical abilities and locked away in a small community that rejects outsiders. Master Sunonce the twins are identified on Brendok, decides to break the balance of the sisterhood, intervening to be able to analyze their bond with the Force and take one of the two girls, Oshaas his Padawan.

But Sister Mae refuses to let her go, and appears to start a fire that causes the death of Mother Aniseya and all the other witches, including herself. At least, that’s what it seems. Sixteen years laterin fact, a girl who appears to be Osha begins the search for the Jedi present on Brendok during the incident, to kill them one at a time, leaving Master Sol for last.

In addition to the protagonists of the events on Brendok, the Jedi who appear on Coruscant are animated by a particular form of arrogance, especially the younger ones, who follow Sol in search of Osha, believed to be guilty of the murders and who abandoned the Jedi path of her own free will some time before. In The Acolyte, therefore, Jedi appear driven by emotions personal, from the awareness of the superiority of their own strength, from the vanity of their position, and Jedi who decide to take what they want when they want, breaking the balance of an entire community and carrying on a personal battle, passing it off as right and cleansing it of the selfish echo that surrounds it. Nothing happens by chance, and responsible They are hidden behind white tunics and good intentions as much as behind dark masks and red blades.

Lack of surprises

Once you have a general understanding of the story that the series wants to carry forward, it becomes hard to be surprisedThe events follow one another at a broad pace, alternating the present tense with flashback of the past to shed light on Brendok’s story, told from multiple points of view in order to uncover the bones of what really happened. The story seems to unfold in an unclear way, without a point of arrival and almost existing independently from the rest of the Star Wars universe, until a Vergence in the Force. Before The Acolyte, the only known human vergence was represented by Anakin Skywalkerbut there is another point of convergence on Brendok.

The concept is not clear from the start but, according to what Master Sol explains, a Vergence is a point of connection with the Force through which all the powers of the Force itself are found, and where light and darkness coexist. A very powerful point, which can be used to achieve things that would otherwise be impossible, and whose strength Mother Aniseya has drawn upon to create the two twins. As much as the reference to vergence is appreciated, and as much as it does come as a surprise in the series, the events before and after this discovery feel sparse and disjointed, with few characters carrying the action forward.

THE dialoguesin some places, clash with the image that we want to give of the character (for example, very emotional dialogues put into the mouths of the Jedi). lies are discovered with disproportionate consequences, and some events can be predicted by viewers before they happen, such as the revelation of the villain’s identity, which is quite clear even before his mask is dropped.

Dark desires born from normality

While the identity of the villain in The Acolyte isn’t surprising, the character is well-crafted and, overall, works. The construction of the reasons that push him to act is solid and understandable, since it is a Sith who has a positive starting point and, faced with a barrier dictated by oppressive rules and a sense of inadequacy, decides to break it down to restore his freedom.

The villain, who is referred to generically as Maestro for much of the series, and who trained Mae to help her carry out her revenge, is a controversial character. He sparks a sense of empathy despite his violent actions, and highlights the sins of the Jedino less cruel than him in their decisions, although better at masking them behind a white veil of justice.

The evolution of the character is surprising: starting out as a faceless enemy, he becomes a source of hope, a Master in the true sense of the word, and he contrasts the Jedi as two sides of the same coin. Right and wrong are not distributed on just one side. All this is seasoned with awell-kept setting and built in full compliance with the dictates of the Star Wars universe. Planets and space alternate masterfully, with clear landscapes and a diversity of environments built ad hoc for the scenes that take place there.

A point of merit also goes to make-up and costumesvaried but respectful of the canons of the world they represent. Although The Acolyte is a product aimed at to entertain rather than respecting in detail the superstructure of rules built starting from the original trilogy, the series is pleasant to watch thanks to a good setting and a villain who, alone, carries forward a good part of the plot. The unexpected ending leaves many question marks that could find a answer in a possible second season.