Disney+ has released the first trailer for The Acolytethe new series of Star Wars coming to the streaming service on June 5th. The footage shows gods darker tones respect the previous series, showing a nameless warrior – played by Amandla Stenberg – determined to eliminate the Jedi.

The first target is the Jedi of Carrie-Anne Mossknown for the Matrix series, and is later started a galaxy-wide search to eliminate the mysterious killer. The trailer also shows us a Jedi master played by Lee Jung Jae who teaches young padawans how danger is always lurking.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Handerson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Acolyte: The Follower will debut on Disney+ with the first two episodes, with others to be released periodically each week. We leave you below with the official synopsis of the series.

“An investigation into a shocking crime wave pits a respected Jedi Master (played by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (played by Amandla Stenberg). As new clues emerge, the two will travel down a dark path where sinister forces will reveal that all is not what it seems.”