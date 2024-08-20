The Acolyte no longer has a future and its characters without a Jedi or Sith soul will not see a new season. Let us remember that the first season had eight episodes of which none caught the attention of the fans of the saga and had a great impact like other series from Lucasfilm and Disney.

After receiving critical acclaim for every episode, with a score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to capture the attention of die-hard fans, much less those it might attract as new ones.

The Acolyte had a great premiere but died within weeks

The Acolyte premiered on June 4 and generated 4.8 million views on its first day on Disney+, making it the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The number rose to 11.1 million views worldwide after five days of streaming.

The series debuted in the Nielsen Originals Top 10 in its premiere week at number seven (488 million minutes viewed), rising to number six the following week.

But, The Acolyte failed to maintain its momentum and dropped out of the Top 10 in the third week and never returned until the final episode. The finale achieved 335M minutes watched, which is the lowest number for a Star Wars series finale. With these numbers, the Star Wars series is cancelled.

In the shadow of The Mandalorian

Without a doubt, the first series between Disney+ and Lucasfilm is everyone’s favorite. So much so that now The Mandalorian will be a movie called The Mandalorian & Grogu. Other series that are having great success on the platform are Ahsoka and Andor, for which a second season has already been announced.

