Despite introducing intriguing characters and storylines, Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte will not be getting a second season. The season one finale seemed to set the stage for more episodes, but Deadline reports that Disney has decided to cancel the series. The difficulties began right away, with some Star Wars fans who, dissatisfied with the cast and the premise, flooded the web with negative reviews. However, Disney’s decision was mainly motivated by the ratings, considered unsatisfactory.

The news comes just over a year after Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that reining in spending on big-budget Marvel and Star Wars projects would be key to getting the company back on a more solid financial footing. Given the high production costs of The Acolyte, its premature cancellation isn’t entirely surprising.

The series, set during the High Republic era, a time of relative peace and prosperity in the Star Wars galaxy, explored the dark side of the Force through the eyes of a former Padawan investigating a series of mysterious events. The cancellation of The Acolyte raises questions about the future of Star Wars series on Disney+. While the platform has found success with series like The Mandalorian and Andor, the cancellation of The Acolyte proves that even in a galaxy far, far away, not every story is meant to last.