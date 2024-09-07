The cancellation of The Acolyte It came as a big surprise to many, especially the actors involved with the Star Wars live-action series. While Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto have expressed their displeasure with this decision, Amandla Stenberg, the lead actress, has gone a step further, since he has pointed to toxic fans as those responsible for this cancellation.

Taking to her Instagram account, Stenberg has noted that she is not entirely surprised by the cancellation of The Acolyte, as the reception from a very vocal portion of the community made it clear that they were not happy with the Disney production. Thus, The actress points to these people as the ones responsible for the series not having the opportunity to grow in the future.. This is what he had to say about it:

“I’m going to be transparent and say that it’s not a huge surprise. Ever since the series was announced, we faced an uproar of intolerance, prejudice, and hyper-conservative vitriol, even when it was just a concept and no one had seen anything. “It’s been an incredible honor and a dream for me to be in this universe. Of course, I’m very sad about the cancellation of the show… I just want those people who supported us in that way and vocally supported us, despite and in the face of all the vitriol that we received and the kind of targeted attack, I would say, that we received from the alt-right, to know that they were deeply loved and appreciated. And that made this job worth it for me.”

Yes ok The Acolyte was not free of problems, The series has been denied the chance to improve and expand into new horizons over time.something that not only the actors have regretted, but other fans in the community also disagree with. On related topics, the show’s merchandise has disappeared.

Via: Variety