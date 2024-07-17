We finally came to the conclusion that The Acolytea series that initially took few risks, then ignored the “lore” of everything Star Wars and finished off with a couple of cameos that surely few thought would happen.

The last episode of The Acolyte is now available in Disney Plus and concludes a story that is set in the period of the High Republic and the Jedi who functioned as the police of the entire galaxy.

We met the twins, a new Sith, and also a generation of Jedi knights who did all kinds of jobs with varying results. The conclusion of the series remains open, as a second season is not confirmed and, for a change, it comes with a couple of cameos, one more confirmed than the other.

If you are not up to date with The Acolytewe advise you to check out Disney Plus to watch the series, because if you continue reading, we will probably ruin the experience for you with the spoilers that follow.

The Acolyte: The cameos at the beginning and end of the series

The first major cameo in The Acolyte is a difficult one to confirm, but based on various illustrations and concept art, we can bet that it is definitely Darth Plagueis.

Darth Plagueis seems to be hiding or, failing that, he is on the planet where Osha trains with Qimir, who we already know is a Sith. The idea that Plagueis is Qimir’s teacher does not sound far-fetched, since there must always be 2 and the latter tries to follow the same path of the dark side prophecy first with Mei and then with Osha.

Source: Lucasfilm

At the end of The Acolyte episode, both are still together and we don’t know exactly what is going to happen to them, although the ending is so open that we could imagine a second season coming.

Source: Lucasfilm

The second cameo occurs at the end of the episode, when Vernestra Rwoh, after testifying before the senate and giving “her truth of the facts,” ends up in front of who appears to be Master Yoda.

The second cameo occurs at the end of the episode, when Vernestra Rwoh, after testifying before the senate and giving "her truth of the facts," ends up in front of who appears to be Master Yoda.

This last cameo is the more obvious of the two. What do you think of the aforementioned cameos? Do you think they make the ending of The Acolyte not so bad?