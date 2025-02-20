02/20/2025



Updated at 7:45 p.m.





The National Police has arrested a 59 -year -old man for his alleged involvement in three robberies to banking entities in Malaga after threatening employees with Pour them acid. The suspect, who has been arrested on Wednesday, used this same modus operandi in these robberies, occurred in recent weeks in the capital of Malaga.

As reported on Thursday by the National Police, the agents have intervened a motorcycle that used in their displacements, a strong water boat, a Pepper gas spray and the clothing that dressed during criminal acts.

The acid robator, as the agents of the robbery group of the Provincial Police Station had been called to the investigations, entered the Banking offices during customer service hours And, after addressing the employees located in the window, he showed them a bottle, threatening to pour them “acid” if they did not facilitate the money. It is not necessary to carry out its threats in any of the cases.

The first of the assaults occurred on January 21 in a banking entity in the neighborhood of Churrianawhere was made with a loot of more than 500 euros. This robbery happened two others, one on February 12 on Manuel Torres Avenue and another, the most recent, on February 17, at a bank branch in the Plaza de Cruz del Humilladero.









According to the facts denounced, in addition to the plastic bottle containing apparently acid, the witnesses also pointed to the Exhibition of a spray boat of a striking pink color, which would be a pepper gas boat.

The agents followed the track of the data they handled from the motorcycle used in the displacements by the author. After the pertinent checks managed to identify the vehicle and reach the user of it. After the robberies with intimidation was a 59 -year -oldwhich did not have a history of crimes of the same nature. Finally, the National Police arrested the investigated.

This event occurs after a man was arrested in Vilagarcía (Galicia) as the alleged perpetrator of a Theft with intimidation After acting in a well -known town shopping center and spraying one of the cashiers with a corrosive liquid.

It was the National Police that dealt with this investigation and the rapid detention of the individual, which was initially fled. As detailed by the aforementioned police force, the male approached the cashier and asked him to give him the content of the cash register, threatening to throw the content of a strong water bottle in case of not.

Like the cashier He refused to give him the moneythe criminal threw part in the liquid of the bottle on his face, while trying to seize the money from the box. He did not succeed and fled, although, according to the police, in his escape, he stolen different merchandise from the store.