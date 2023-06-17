













The acid origin of yuri and yaoi: more than romance, a line of flight

The genres that came quickly and became popular in the West were shonen, shojo, spokon and, of course, mecha. However, there are interesting installments that respond, like the previous ones, to very specific social issues of the Japanese community. Nevertheless, The fact that demographics have been created responding to particularities does not exclude them from resonating for others.

Due to this, I consider that it is necessary to point out the origin of yuri and yaoi due to the importance of their representation and to reaffirm their place in contemporary times.

We recommend: Top 5: Unmissable Japanese BL mangas to get started in the genre

Acknowledging the construction of yaoi

The origins of yaoi and yuri

Both yaoi and yuri start from bases queerand given the scope of the demography of manga mecha, as a whole, it would be unforgivable not to point out the Cyborg Manifesto (1983) by Donna Haraway that allows us to pluralize and criticize the canonical construction of the sexual gender that, of course, engenders new narratives such as those mentioned above.

If we talk about the first installments of yaoi and yuri, it is necessary to go back to its most distant and informal roots, in other words: its birth through derivative works of pre-existing works (which would be modified later).

I essentially emphasize the fanfictions, exposed through the faceless voices that dared to give interesting twists to the narratives They are not limited in any way. Anonymous letters express themselves without fear of reprisals or lawsuits, and thanks to this they are able to present different scenarios.

Particularly, They are the dōjinshi of the East that, as independent and self-published manga, paved the way for the expansion of yaoi and yuri.highlighting its narrative format.

Ultimately, we have works that are alternatives to the originalsbut they are not unreasonable, since some winks allow narratives to emerge without becoming detached from the original story. We start from firm structures of the primary narratives.

Source: MAPPA Studios

About the original versus the copy

Defending the copies and the restructuring of the norms (stop fooling yourself, no one can escape the system) is important, because what emerges from it is crucial for the development of society, as on this occasion, a class of demography that currently even positions itself as a subculture.

Jean Baudrillard comments that in postmodernity, the original against the copy does not maintain a hierarchy. Rather, he points to a simulation with data of reality in which a hyperreality disappears the real and generates a new system of totalitarian signs. In this way, both the copy and the original start from the same database, but while the original often contains archetypes, a copy is capable of providing a new cultural dimension.

The copy that is capable of breaking the established frameworks because it exists as an abnormality, allows, even in systems as strict as the Japanese, to create different dimensions for the narratives, on this occasion I am referring especially to the stories that open a window to minorities that confront the canonical structures of the world, for which the different representations are important, in this case because they provide them with their own space.

Source: Studio MAPPA

What is behind yaoi and yuri?

Of course, behind them are feminism and the duality of the essential terms of sexuality. On the one hand we find the heteronorm, while on the other, the continuum offered by homosexuality and the emerging representation of the 90s (with a sinister trap of a new dualism).

If we start from the fact that these two concepts are the roots of the genres, we can diagnose the later structures that will serve as new paths to those already established canonically, but that, undeniably, at the beginning, will contain them as a traditional nucleus.

The yaoi and yuri subculture

Yaoi is even considered a subcultureand what is interesting are the implications of its construction.

The yaoi disappears the woman’s body but contains her desires. However, in a strategic way it implies that there is no mother, therefore, neither exemplary motherhood nor the mechanical role.

The yaoi offers a way to develop desires without certain dangers that canonical heterosexual relationships could entail, from the consequences of opening up sexuality to more emotional issues.

Both yaoi and yuri focus on one point: love, and despite what one might think, they are not structured by a sexual relationship. Not in its early days, at least. And this in turn implies special characteristics of its origins.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Given the high pressure of commitment (in the form of marriage) and the expectation of it (offspring), but at the same time, the difficulty of finding oneself and settling down, the women of Japan deal with a lot of social pressure and in view of this, a fugue: the demographics of yuri and yaoi.

What is behind yaoi and yuri?

No competition, no rejection, Because of this, female yaoi readers can consume the content without the pain of longing.

Because of this, female yaoi readers can consume the content without the pain of longing. In an illusory way, but at the same time as prior, it can be build the ideal of a relationship through a fictionalization with individuals who do not have a hierarchy.

Girls can avoid their own bodies, and what that entails, desire.

Towards a human spectrum of yaoi and yuri

Despite the fact that the first steps of demography do not really serve the minority population, and arose properly from the needs and frustrations of the heteronormative population, it is worth mentioning that the integration of it slowly opens the way to the different perspectives that do serve the purposes , not only of representation, but of investigation of problems of minority communities.

Source: Studio MAPPA

For example, the force that printed the yaoi supported the gestation of the bara (ML either Men’s Love)content created primarily for male consumption.

Although the spaces arose from a precise need due to pressure, this does not limit the development of a much bolder, responsible, and Protestant demographic. This Pride Month let’s look for deliveries that truly give voice to the concerns of our beloved minority communities.

It should be noted that, although we talk about yuri and yaoi, they should not be over-understood as new dualities, we propose them in combination in this article, but not because they function as dichotomies, but because of their roots.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.