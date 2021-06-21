The comic The Private Eye, Written in 2013 by Brian K. Vaughan and drawn by Spaniards Marcos Martín and Muntsa Vicente, it describes a dystopian world in 2076 after the collapse of the cloud, which has exposed all the data it stored. In this new reality, the internet has collapsed and people are forced to go down the street not with masks, but completely masked.

The world Vaughan devised is a long way off. But last week some alarms went off after the services of Fastly, a company hitherto unknown to the general public, failed for an hour. The company, with just 1,000 employees, is a secondary supplier known as content distribution network (CDN), dedicated to bringing the cloud closer to users who will require the services of a page or an application. As a result of the crash, thousands of pages, services and applications stopped working around the world and warned about the weaknesses of a network on which we increasingly depend. A touch of attention.

Tear down the entire internet and create a world like The Private Eye it is, obviously almost impossible. “The Internet is a fairly redundant system,” explains Miguel Ángel Juan Bello, managing partner of S2 Grupo. “In the network there is no equivalent to the Suez Canal, in which a single ship can block almost all international trade.” Taking down the entire network is “unlikely and very complicated,” says Antonio Soto, director of Verne TECH. “The Internet was born as a decentralized network, in which there are no central points that could cause, in a simple way, a total fall of the network in case of failure”.

However, like any structure, it has pillars on which the system is supported. The first of these are the physical infrastructures, your backbone. This is where the large communication networks, transoceanic cabling, servers and other fundamental infrastructures come in.

At a second level is the domain name structure, which allows us to put addresses to go to pages. Third are the so-called content networks (the point that, precisely, it failed in the case of Fastly). “Of these three layers, only the infrastructure layer could cause a total collapse,” explains Soto. “If domain name resolution fails, we could continue to access resources by redirecting them; if the content networks fail, the pages will go slower, but there would be no collapse ”.

First level

Cutting off the entire infrastructure that the internet sits on would require more than a meticulously crafted plan by a Specter villain. The world is surrounded by a global network of more than 1.1 million kilometers (27 times the Earth’s equator) of submarine cables, most of them fiber optics, which travel through seas and oceans carrying data under water. 99% of global traffic browses through this great network. As in our homes we use these connections, most companies need them to manage the demand for their services. Digital giants like Google, Facebook and Netflix, apart from having their own underwater networks, are regular customers of this type of connectivity. And that, without counting on satellite communications. The conclusion is that it would be almost impossible that, whether by accident or by deliberate action, that line would be rendered useless at once.

Second level

The second level is much more vulnerable and constitutes, in fact, one of the favorite targets of internet villains, says Miguel López, country manager of Barracuda Networks Spain. Here we find the DNS, the yellow pages of the internet. “The call DNS system it’s a huge phone book ”, explains Igor Unanue, technical manager of S21Sec. To understand how it works, some basic concepts are necessary. There is what is called IP adress (internet protocol in English) of each web page, which is the equivalent of the phone number. It is presented as a string of four or six numbers separated by periods, such as 192.158.1.38.

IP addresses must be translate in page names that we can remember, like elpais.com. This is what the Domain Name System takes care of. (domain name system), known by its acronym DNS.

Virtually any service we use performs this IP to domain name conversion. Therefore, attacking it is a feasible option. And the way in which they are built gives it some other weakness: “It is built in such a way that if a point in the chain is affected, all those who depend on it will also be affected”, clarifies Unanue. “The DNS is one of the great forgotten in the design of infrastructures and security solutions, at least compared to other elements of the Internet.”

The most frequent way of assaulting this point is what is called distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS). They are intended to disable a server, a service or an infrastructure. To do this, a machine or a network of machines simultaneously sends multiple requests to a service, causing it to crash, unable to distinguish real requests from false ones.

On October 21, 2016, one of the main cyberattacks in history took place in the form of DDoS. This assault managed to bring down Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Basecamp, Amazon, Playstation, Reddit, Etsy, Yelp, Tumblr, PayPal, and media such as The New York Times, Financial Times wave CNN. The victim targeted by the attack was the American DynDNS, a company that would be acquired by Oracle a month later. The attack tools used by the attackers were thousands of computers infected with one of the big names, malicious software (malware).

Third level

The third level is that of content providers. In this case, a failure or attack would have less noticeable results: the effect, in general, is that the pages go slower, that there are occasional crashes or that some services fail, although a generalized collapse is very unlikely. During the fall of Fastly, the EL PAÍS website, among others, was inaccessible to most users. But the same did not happen with some of the thousands of other websites that are clients of the company. In the case of Amazon, only the static photos disappeared, and on Twitter the emojis and some images were temporarily lost.

The failure suffered by Fastly has not been the only similar one that has been recorded in recent years. There have been two similar big drops in cloud services recently: Cloudflare (rival) in 2019 and 2020, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2017. This division of Amazon is the world’s number one service provider in Cloud.

There is a fourth possibility of attack, as explained by Miguel Ángel Juan Bello, managing partner of S2 Grupo: directly attacking large companies such as Google or Amazon itself, managing many of the services on the network. The first of these companies, along with 33 others, was attacked in 2010 by a trojan virus dubbed Hydraq and who entered the organization through an email. In this case, the spies were not looking to take down the service, but to get sensitive data.

The Internet was created at a time when there were no such threats and everyone believed in cooperation and trust. Those times have long been history. The decentralization of the Network has served as a guarantee to safeguard some freedoms. And it’s, along with redundancy, that can keep away the apocalypse the comics envision.

