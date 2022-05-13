AT THREE YEARS and livelihood, the T-MEC has as its Achilles heel the protectionism of the United States and Mexico to create a more competitive economy in North America.

But above all, the newness of the team Tatiana Clouthier in the Ministry of Economy and mistrust of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to negotiate with the White House and its Congress.

The economic closure and the lack of political agreements keep companies in the energy, automotive, agricultural and labor sectors in constant tension.

There is a permanent threat to the future of foreign investment, the closure of Mexican exports and the generation of employment.

The extreme protectionism of the tenant of the National Palace and his 4T in oil and electricity sectors to advance foreign investment in clean energy, coupled with the weakness of the government of Joe Biden in front of the Congress of their country, cause the future of the T-MEC to be judicialized and harassed by lawsuits and binational panels.

To date, Mexico and the United States have three active disputes, according to the Secretariat of Trade Agreements of that country.

One for rules of origin in the automotive sector and another two for anti-dumping rights for steel bar for concrete reinforcement, and for carbon steel wire rod with certain alloys.

In this year, Mexico and Canada asked to open two more panels against the United States.

One due to differences in the application of the rules of origin within the automotive industry.

And another for the tax credits (up to 12,500 dollars in electric vehicles and 4,500 if it is assembled in the American Union), approved by Congress, since 77% of the units produced in the country are sent to the United States. United States and 7% to Canada.

There are voices in the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry and in the National Auto Parts Industry that say that given the restrictions of the rules of origin (70% national content), added to the obligation to equalize wages in Mexico and the United States, many Brands will prefer to export a part of their models without the benefits of the T-MEC and pay an additional 5% duty.

A business leader defined the moment that the T-MEC is experiencing very well: the bureaucratic paralysis of the Mexican government to give certainty to the investment that generates jobs, can cause a cascade of complaints that kill the trade agreement.

I DIDN’T COME TO negotiate self-supply electricity contracts, much less convince Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to attend the Summit of the Americas next month in the United States. The boss of Black Rock, Larry Finck, paid a courtesy visit to his friend, the president of Mexico, with whom he has an excellent relationship. The influential financier dedicated Wednesday’s meeting at the National Palace to sharing something that the Tabascan in fact asked for in his last meeting with him: ideas on how to take advantage of the political and economic moment to channel reshoring investments to Mexico. Fink made a general diagnosis of where he sees the global economy going and recommended areas for rapid investment, such as electromobility, electric battery manufacturing and the automotive industry. He addressed the new reality created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how it can benefit Mexico. That was the central theme of the talk. López Obrador and Fink agreed to follow up on those ideas through the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrardwho together with the head of Black Rock, the largest fund manager on the planet, have been entrusted with organizing a meeting in the United States in September with the 20 CEOs of the world’s most important companies, in order to present them with a portfolio of areas of opportunity to trigger new investments between 2022 and 2024. Fink can and wants to be an ally of López Obrador and his government to bring relevant capital to the country.

THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) has breakfast this morning with the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, in the Industrial Club. The official will give them a presentation of the state of Mexico’s financial situation and a vision of where things will move in the next two years. A vote of confidence in the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is what the Cambridge economist will ask for. In turn, the guild that presides Francis Cervantes will request more openness and communication with the head of the country’s finances, who, just over a year after taking office, has been reluctant to dialogue with his peers in the private sector, as was evidenced a few days ago with the assembly of this Agreement to Combat Inflation and Famine, where all the organisms and associations of the CCE were excluded from the negotiations.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE of Quintana Roo, which commands Oscar Montes de Ocacould initiate legal action against Gustavo Boletig, the CEO of the company of Brazilian origin eNómina. The file documents how the digital platform for payroll discounts accesses, copies and profits from the databases of thousands of citizens of that entity that governs Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, a fact that ignited the alerts of several local and federal instances. The traffic of sensitive information of the population puts at risk the patrimony of nationals and foreigners in that entity, where gangs dedicated to extorting or stealing money from bank accounts abound. In the coming months we could see some heads roll, since eNómina had access to people’s financial data, thanks to the fact that Collaboration Agreements were signed in the state to supposedly “manage with cutting-edge technology” payroll credit discounts.