This week it could be key to making a decision regarding the protocol and schedule of Primera Iberdrola. After several meetings in which the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has collected proposals from clubs and players, the members of the Association of Women’s Football Clubs (ACFF), to which teams such as Real Madrid, Barça, Athletic or Athletic, They have asked the federative entity not to delay voting or deliberating the possible changes to be made.

“The First Division Clubs of the ACFF, after the meeting held yesterday, have agreed send to the RFEF a document where the different proposals and strategies are developed in detail that were agreed by them on February 4 and that were shared with both the players and the RFEF, the rest of the competition clubs, the AFE union and the Higher Sports Council, “they issued in a statement from the ACFF, which ensures wanting to “provide solutions to reverse the current situation.”

The employers also point out that the document sent to the federative entity includes some proposals and measures contributed by clubs that are not part of the ACFF and that have been valued as positive and that complement and reinforce the proposed collective proposal. And, finally, he reiterated the need to meet all the clubs and the RFEF as soon as possible to submit the proposed proposal to a final evaluation and corresponding vote.

“It is necessary to implement measures and regulatory changes as soon as possible to reinforce the safety of the players and other members of our teams, as well as ensuring the correct development and completion of the competition “, they say from the ACFF, which these weeks ago made the following proposals to improve and change the protocol: