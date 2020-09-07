Amassing signatures to impress the vote of no confidence in opposition to the president of Barça Josep Maria Bartomeu advances regardless of the difficulties brought on by the pandemic and the absence of matches on the Barça amenities. This reality causes the corporations to be collected by volunteers who lend their industrial premises for this function or that the events must go to premises approved for this function. However for this week the promoters of the vote plan to play a card that can provide them a major increase: the gathering of signatures electronically over the web utilizing a positive report from the European Union.

The European Union considers that personal organizations similar to sports activities golf equipment have the fitting to prepare themselves internally by the appliance of know-how and that subsequently, within the case of Barcelona, the gathering of signatures to assist the vote of no confidence might be accomplished on-line and would have the identical worth as the gathering of signatures in individual. That is the EU regulation 910/2014 on digital identification and belief providers, eIDAS. This regulation is straight relevant to the member states of the Union, it establishes that no courtroom can reject a signature or proof of supply as a result of it’s digital. This week the organizers of the movement will inform the membership of their dedication to offer ballots stuffed out by on-line varieties and think about that Barça can’t refuse to just accept them. In case you do, the matter will almost definitely find yourself in courtroom.

The no-confidence vote system as understood by the membership requires members to attend in individual On the assortment factors, present your membership quantity, a photocopy of your identification card and signal the poll. All this, with present know-how, could be accomplished from the house of every citizen as occurs in lots of administrative procedures.

If the membership accepts this measure, the promoters would have quite a bit to win. They want 16,500 legitimate signatures to take the initiative to a vote that may have to be imposed by 66 % within the counting of the votes forged.

From the coordinator that promotes this initiative, they take with no consideration based mostly on earlier experiences thatEu from the membership, roughly 30 % of the signatures introduced can be rejected on account of varied defects in type, so to be calm they need to current about 25,000 ballots. A huge activity.