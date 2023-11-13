The defendants in court said that they wanted to undermine journalist Vladimir Solovyov

The defendants in the criminal case about the preparation of the assassination attempt on journalist Vladimir Solovyov told the details of the crime they were preparing. This is reported by TASS.

The defendants, according to them, planned to blow up the car with Solovyov or send a courier with a bomb to him.

As a diversionary maneuver, the accomplices intended to throw Molotov cocktails at a police car in another district of Moscow.

The Second Western District Military Court began considering the criminal case on its merits. One of the defendants in the case, Moscow resident Vasily Strizhakov, did not admit guilt.

In total, eight neo-Nazi defendants are involved in the case of the assassination attempt on Solovyov. Investigators established that they acted on behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. The case against the customers has been separated into separate proceedings.

On April 25, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that FSB officers stopped an assassination attempt on one of the famous Russian television journalists. In turn, Solovyov linked the crime to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.