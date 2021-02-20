Andrés CG will sit next Thursday in the Provincial Court accused of trying to take the life of the woman who gave it to him. This 51-year-old man faces a 12-year prison sentence accused of the alleged attempted murder of his mother, whom, according to the prosecutor in his brief of provisional conclusions, he stabbed at a house in the Murcian neighborhood of Vistabella in the summer of 2019. As this newspaper has learned, the parties could have reached an agreement of conformity that would be sealed in court next week and that would, in any case, go through the acknowledgment of the facts by the defendant .

This event, which shocked the Vistabella neighborhood, occurred on the afternoon of August 19, 2019, when Andrés and his mother had a discussion inside the family home. According to the Public Ministry, in the face of this scuffle, the accused went to the kitchen and grabbed a twenty-centimeter knife. With the weapon, he stabbed his mother “with lethal intent and unexpectedly” several times in the neck area, causing serious injuries.

Later, according to the prosecutor, he tried to suffocate her, but the woman managed to escape and reached the landing of her apartment, where she tried to call for help. At that time, Andrés allegedly put her back in the house and continued the struggle between them until a crew of the Police, who had been alerted by the neighbors, broke into the house. The speed of the health services managed to save the life of the victim, who still suffers from the consequences of this attack.

The policemen recovered the knife and a katana that the defendant also apparently used at some point during the attack. The mother has renounced the exercise of civil actions against the accused. The prosecutor considers that he is the author of an alleged crime of attempted murder with the aggravation of kinship. In addition to the prison sentence, he requests that a prohibition be imposed on him from approaching his seven-year-old mother.