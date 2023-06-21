The Provincial Court sentenced this Wednesday to two years and six months in prison the accused of stabbing a man in the face attacking him with a cutter from behind in Murcia. However, the final sentence, issued ‘in voce’ at the end of the hearing and after the parties have reached an agreement, will suspend the defendant’s admission to jail if he certifies that he is going to undergo an alcohol detoxification treatment. and drugs, a process he was in during the time he has been in prison. «You have a month from today to prove that he is undergoing treatment. When your lawyer presents us with the certificate of the legally authorized entity for this type of treatment, we will already issue an order suspending the sentence for a period of five years. If we don’t have that certificate, I would have to go to prison.”

The Prosecutor initially requested a sentence of two and a half years in prison for an attempted murder and alternatively the same sentence for a crime of aggravated injuries. After remaining in provisional prison since last October, when the events occurred, and the representative of the Public Ministry reached an agreement with the defense lawyer, he was finally sentenced, after confessing to the facts, as the author of a crime of aggravated injuries.

The assault with a knife occurred at midnight on October 13 of last year, when the defendant, Mohamed C., was in the Plaza de San Agustín in Murcia arguing with a person. The victim, a friend and compatriot of Mohamed, interceded between the two, trying to mediate in the dispute, something that made the defendant confront his acquaintance.

When the victim was leaving for his home, the defendant followed him and, wielding a box cutter in his right hand, stabbed him in the back with the intention of killing him. The blade of the knife hit him in the face and neck, and then the assailant fled the scene.

As a result of the cuts, the victim suffered a facial injury that required, in addition to first aid, surgical treatment and subsequent local cures until the removal of the stitches, healing after 31 days. She was finally left with a 17-centimeter-long scar. The medical care provided to the victim involved expenses of almost 4,000 euros, which the Murcian Health Service claimed. According to the Prosecutor, the defendant was affected at the time of the events by the consumption of alcohol and cannabis that he had been consuming that night, “which caused a decrease in his intellective and volitional faculties.”

Shortly after the events, the defendant appeared at the Police Headquarters, stating that he had just had a fight with a man and that he had attacked him with a cutter.

Before the trial was held, the prosecutor and the defense lawyer reached an agreement whereby the defendant would serve a sentence of two and a half years for a crime of aggravated injuries with the extenuation of alcohol and drug intoxication and recognition of the facts. In addition, the prohibition was established to approach less than 300 meters from the victim and communicate with him by any means within a period of eight years. Finally, he will not go to prison if the defendant certifies that he is undergoing treatment for alcohol and drug detoxification. “I will not do; now I will only dedicate myself to work, “said Mohamed before leaving the courtroom at liberty.