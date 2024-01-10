Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:26



The young man accused of shooting two bouncers at the Pantera nightclub, in Alcantarilla, in the early hours of Saturday, will have to answer to justice this Wednesday. The National Police transferred the suspect to the capital's courts this Wednesday, early in the morning, to declare before the head of Investigative Court number 9, who must decide on his freedom. The young man faces, in principle, an alleged crime of attempted homicide and another of illegal possession of weapons.

Along with the alleged perpetrator of last weekend's shooting in the western industrial estate, two other arrested people will appear before the judge. One of them must also answer for crimes of attempted homicide and illegal possession of weapons. The third faces an alleged crime of cover-up.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, Three Kings Night, at the doors of the Pantera nightclub in the Oeste de Alcantarilla industrial estate. Around 4:25 a.m., several witnesses alerted 112 about the incident. They reported that they had heard several shots and that the alleged attacker or attackers had fled the entertainment venue aboard a vehicle.

Several patrols from the Alcantarilla Local Police traveled to the nightclub and performed first aid on the two bouncers who had been injured. Upon arrival, the paramedics stabilized the two men, aged 34 and 39, and took them to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. The suspects were arrested just 48 hours later.