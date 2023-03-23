On March 17, he requested a Red Card to the US authorities, as well as an Immigration Alert, to locate Nathan Karim “N”

Sonora.- In a publication made this Wednesday, the Attorney General of the State of Sonora reiterated that since March 17 he had made the request for a Red Card to US authorities, as well as Migration Alertfor the location of Nathan Karim “N”, likely responsible for run over a family last Sunday March 5th in hermosillo.

“Test data, expert reports, videos and testimonials place the young man as likely responsible for the run over from Brenda, Jimena and Favre. We are certain that binational coordination will bear fruit,” wrote the FGJ of Sonora on social networks.

So far, the search for Natham Karim, identified as the alleged person responsible for running over a woman, Brenda, and two minors, her daughter Jimena, and her nephew Favre, in a neighborhood in the south of Hermosillo, continues. They suffered serious injuries.

When the authority established his presumed responsibility, he turned arrest warrant and they immediately began to look for him in sonorousIn addition, a Red Card and Immigration Alert were requested to be searched for in USA.

The head of the State Attorney General’s Office, Claudia Indira Contreras Cordovadetailed in a message spread on social networks that it is known that on March 6 Nathan Karim

He crossed into the United States in the company of a relative.

On Tuesday, March 7, the vehicle that participated in the run over, whose owner is a public defender by profession, was secured.

“The fact that the likely perpetrator, Natham Karim, is related to a public servant, will not prevent him from being brought to justice to face the consequences of his actions,” Contreras Córdova stressed.