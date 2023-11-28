The Criminal Court number 3 of Cartagena has sentenced the accused of killing a resident of San Pedro del Pinatar with a punch in April 2018 to two and a half years in prison for the crime of reckless homicide, another of minor injuries and a third offense of theft.

The events considered proven, and for which the Prosecutor’s Office requested up to 9 years in prison, occurred on April 27, 2018, around 9:30 p.m., when the accused Ángel B. was on Virgen de Loreto Street in San Pedro of Pinatar. He met Gerónimo GG who told him “you’re looking” to which the defendant punched him, causing Gerónimo to fall to the ground and hit his head against a manhole cover, leaving him unconscious.

After that, Ángel seized the shoulder bag he was carrying and left the scene on the run carrying the stolen bag.

As a result of the blow received, Gerónimo suffered a fracture of the cranial base, frontal hemorrhagic contusions and hemorrhagic contusions of the cerebellum and brain stem, dying at 12 noon the day after the attack at the La Arrixaca hospital, where he was transferred by the 112 toilets from the scene of the events. The accused was arrested by the Civil Guard and was in provisional prison from May 2 to June 29, 2018.

Criminal lawyer Jorge Novella, defense of the accused.





The defendant Ángel BB, who was defended by criminal lawyer Jorge Novella, stated that that day he left work and went to have some beers with some friends and cocaine, and around 9 p.m. he went home. Two streets from his house a man followed him and when he was next to him he turned and said to him: “What are you looking at?”

She slapped him and he responded with another and grabbed the bag she was carrying, although he explained that he didn’t know why he took it. She claimed that he was also not aware that the man was so seriously ill. When he got home, he told his friends what had happened, and when he found out that the man had died, he hid the bag, while his friends told him to turn himself in, that it had been an accident, but he had afraid because he had already entered prison once, and he did not want to enter again. Finally, he showed his remorse and asked for forgiveness from the family.

In the sentence, the judge states that it is not proven that the reason for the attack was the defendant’s intention to steal the shoulder bag, since none of the witnesses who heard what happened stated that they had heard expressions such as “give me the shoulder bag”, but only “you who look.”

In terms of civil liability, it sentences the accused to compensate the three children of the deceased in amounts totaling 180,000 euros.