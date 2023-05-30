“Kommersant”: accused of preparing an assassination attempt on TV presenter Solovyov recognized as capable

One of the defendants in the criminal case of preparing an assassination attempt on TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov and a series of other terrorist attacks, Andrei Pronsky, who had previously been treated for schizophrenia several times, was recognized as capable. Writes about it “Kommersant” with reference to his lawyer.

At the same time, the lawyer did not disclose the details of who and how made a new diagnosis to Pronsky, however, he noted that the materials against him would no longer be separated from the criminal case for medical measures to be taken against the accused. Now Pronsky can be sent to a special type of colony for life prisoners.

Previously, Pronsky was repeatedly prosecuted. In 2016, he was diagnosed with continuous paranoid schizophrenia and was sent for compulsory treatment. In 2021, a young man who already had a disability group II was transferred to outpatient treatment and under the supervision of a psychiatrist. Later, he came under investigation on charges of hooliganism, the court limited the man to house arrest.

On April 25, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had foiled an assassination attempt on a prominent Russian TV journalist. Later, the FSB said that it was being prepared for the host Vladimir Solovyov. It was planned by neo-Nazis, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was named as the customer. Solovyov himself connected the assassination attempt that was being prepared on him with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.