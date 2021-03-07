A young man was arrested this Saturday in Fuerte Apache, accused of having murdered a kiosk employee in Pilar days ago. According to sources in the case, the alleged murderer of Juan Manuel García had left the Magdalena prison two months ago and was identified by the security camera footage and his tattoos.

García, 52, was shot in the chest by a criminal who entered to rob the kiosk where he worked in the town of Villa Rosa, Pilar district.

The crime of “Gallego”, as he was known in the neighborhood, occurred at dawn on Sunday, around 1, when the armed criminal – and whom all the neighbors scanned on social networks – entered to rob the kiosk “Al Toque Roque ”, Located in Moreno and Route 25.

According to the images taken by the security cameras of the business, when the criminal – who wore a gray T-shirt and a blue cap with the initials CABJ – took money from the cash register, he left the gun resting on the counter, so Garcia stood He pounced on her to grab her.

At that moment, a struggle began that ended when the thief shot him in the chest and then escaped aboard a car similar to a Ford Ka.

The suspect was identified by the tattoos.

The case is being investigated by the prosecutor Raúl Casal, head of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 1 of Pilar, who described the act as “homicide criminis causa.”

García’s crime shocked the residents of Villa Rosa, who said that the man had three jobs and that he was saving for fulfill her daughter’s dream: celebrate his 15th birthday.

On Wednesday, García’s family and friends demanded justice in front of the kiosk, carrying candles and photos of him and his daughter.