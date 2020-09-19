The Rybinsk City Court arrested Vitaly Molchanov, accused of murdering and raping two girls, 8 and 13 years old. This was announced on Saturday, September 19, by the press secretary of the Yaroslavl Regional Court Olga Kozlova. RIA News…

According to Kozlova, Molchanov was detained until November 15, 2020.

The crime became known on September 15. The girls’ mother met Molchanov on the Internet and about a month ago she moved to him from another city with her daughters. Returning from work after a night shift, she found the girls dead. The bodies of the schoolgirl sisters had multiple knife wounds. Investigators found that the girls were sexually abused.

The main suspect was 40-year-old Molchanov, who was detained on September 18. The Russian confessed to the murder, he was charged under Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder”), Part 4 of Article 131 (“Rape”) and paragraph b of Part 4 of Article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Later it became known that in September 2009, a man who was living in Yekaterinburg at that time stabbed and dismembered his 35-year-old friend, and also tried to rape her neighbor. In July 2010, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a strict regime colony.