Carlos Patricio BM murdered Younes with three shots, but there is no aggravating factor of discrimination due to racism in the crime. This is the verdict of the popular jury that declared guilty on Tuesday the 55-year-old former military man, accused of killing a citizen of North African origin with three shots in June 2021 in Puerto de Mazarrón.

In addition, he is found guilty of illegal possession of weapons, for having several firearms in his possession without a license. The popular jury rejects that the accused had his abilities affected by alcohol and the version of events, in which he stated that he shot Yones instinctively, to protect himself from him. “I never wanted to kill him, but he came out like that,” he said.

Now it will be the president of the court who must decide the sentence to be imposed, once the jury has issued its verdict. After the aggravating circumstance of hate crime was not proven, the Prosecutor’s Office and one of the parties to the prosecution modified their requests for sentences to 21 years in prison, for the crime of murder and one more year for illicit possession of weapons. The lawyer Sara Megías, from the MMB lawyers firm, which defends the interests of the deceased’s family, did not adhere to the prosecutor’s request and maintained, however, the request for the sentence of 25 years in prison.

The verdict indicates that on the afternoon of the events the defendant demonstrated “reprehensible attitudes” and that, at one point, he had a confrontation with another client, a friend of the victim, which caused the defendant to “have a fixation with that group.” of friends”, the majority of Moroccan origin.

At around 9:08 p.m., the victim, along with three other people, one of them a waitress at the establishment, went to the aggressor’s table, although finally the deceased and the accused were left talking alone. There they had a “quite heated and tense” discussion that ended when the victim moved to her table, with her group of friends, and the defendant left the place.

The jury has unanimously considered it proven that some time later the defendant, represented at the hearing by a court-appointed lawyer, went to the terrace of the bar with the intention of killing the victim, hiding a gun with bullets under his shirt and without Surely he had taken from the gun rack that he kept in his home along with more weapons for which he lacked authorization.

Once in the premises, the individual stood in front of the victim and told him, in a challenging attitude, “get up if you are so brave and I will kill you,” at the same time that he took out the pistol that he had hidden and, pointing at the man, emitted a first shot that made him get up from his chair. He then fired twice at close range.

Thus, the jury has unanimously considered it proven that the victim collapsed to the ground as a result of the shots in the chest and abdomen and that minutes later she was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, in Murcia, where she died.

After reading the verdict, which has not considered proven the existence of the aggravating circumstance of discrimination, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested, for the crime of murder, the sentence of 21 years in prison and the deprivation of the right to reside or go to Mazarrón during 10 years; and for the crime of illegal possession of weapons, one year in prison.

In terms of civil liability, the Public Ministry does not include modifications, requesting compensation to the wife and son of the deceased – a minor – with 190,000 euros, and to his parents, with 90,000 euros.

The private and popular accusations have adhered to the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, although they understand that the aggravating circumstance of discrimination occurs. Regarding civil liability, the lawyer for the deceased’s wife asks for 200,000 euros for the youngest son; 150,000 euros for the wife; and 30,000 for the woman’s two children, who lived with the couple. The lawyer for the victim’s parents has also demanded payment of 80,000 euros for her father and 80,000 for her mother, both residents of Morocco.

For its part, the defense has expressed its support for the interests of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as well as for the penalties and civil liability requested in the final conclusions document.