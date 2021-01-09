Rachid B. will sit on the bench of the Provincial Court next week accused of sexually abusing a girl under 14 years of age. The Prosecutor’s Office requests four years in prison and that he be disqualified from carrying out any profession or trade that entails regular contact with minors for a time greater than five years once the prison sentence ends. He also demands that a prohibition be imposed that prevents him from approaching or communicating with the minor for six years and that a measure of probation be issued whereby he has to participate in training programs of sex education for two years.

The events for which this man will be tried occurred on the afternoon of May 12, 2019 when he was traveling on a commuter train from Lorca, according to the Public Ministry in its brief of provisional conclusions. Upon his arrival at the Carmen station in Murcia, Rachid came out of the bathroom of the car where he was and remained blocking the door. At that moment, a traveler tried to go out with his 14-year-old daughter and he asked him if she was his girlfriend, because he was holding her hand, the father answering yes. At that time, the prosecutor maintains, the defendant took the opportunity to take the girl by the arm and touch her chest.

The man was intercepted by the guards at the Carmen station when he was crossing the train tracks. The prosecutor also requests that the man compensate the teenager in 1,500 euros for the damages caused. The defendant already accumulates another two-year prison sentence imposed by a Tarragona court that was suspended. In case of being convicted, that suspension would be annulled and he would also have to serve the other sentence.