RIA Novosti: Sidiki, who blew up the railways near Ryazan, contacted the Italian embassy

Ruslan Sidiki, accused of blowing up railway tracks near Ryazan, contacted the Italian embassy for consular assistance. This was reported by RIA News with reference to own source.

According to the agency’s source, Sidiki has Russian and Italian citizenship. The defense asked the consul to visit the accused in the pretrial detention center.

At the moment, the consul has not appeared to the defendant.

In 2023, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained an agent of the Ukrainian special services – 35-year-old resident of Ryazan Ruslan Sidiki, who has Russian and Italian citizenship. He is suspected of two high-profile crimes at once: organizing a drone attack on the Dyagilevo military airfield in Ryazan in 2022 and blowing up a railway track in the Ryazan region. It was reported that the Ukrainian special services promised Sidiki 15 thousand dollars, he contacted them on his own initiative and was recruited. He was never paid.