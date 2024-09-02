Accused of blowing up railway in Ryazan region Sidiki pleads guilty

Citizen of Russia and Italy Ruslan Sidiki (included in the list of extremists and terrorists in the Russian Federation) admitted guilt in blowing up a railway track in the Ryazan region. A source in law enforcement agencies told the agency TASS.

It is alleged that the accused also admitted guilt during interrogation in the attack on the military airfield Dyagilevo, located three kilometers west of Ryazan. Sidiki, however, insisted that his actions should be classified not as terrorism, but as sabotage. It is noted that the accused denies his guilt in teaching terrorism.

Sidiki is charged with committing a terrorist act, attempting to commit a terrorist act, preparing a third terrorist act as part of a group of people, and three counts of illegally manufacturing explosive devices.

Earlier, Russian Railways estimated the damage from the railway explosion in the Ryazan region at 30 million rubles. Due to the explosion of a homemade explosive device between the Rybnoye and Blokpost stations near Ryazan in November 2023, 19 cars with fertilizers derailed.