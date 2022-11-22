The Cursach case, who investigated and is now prosecuting one of the largest business and police corruption schemes in Mallorca, is losing weight by dint of running out of accusations. The prosecutor’s office advanced last week that it will withdraw the charges against the 17 defendants who have sat on the bench of the Provincial Court since June. The decision, which will become effective at the appropriate procedural moment, has been made after witness statements in recent weeks. According to the public ministry, “there is no proof of charge” to support an indictment that demands prison sentences for crimes such as belonging to a criminal organization, prevarication, threats or disclosure of secrets. Two of the three private accusations have been added to the announcement of the prosecution, which will also withdraw part of the accusations, including those directed against the nightlife magnate Bartolomé Cursach.

The investigation of the case, which judges the alleged collusion between local police and companies of the businessman Bartolomé Cursach to benefit his businesses, lasted nine years. Suspicion about the actions of the main investigators -judge Manuel Peñalva and prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán- who are about to be tried in the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands for alleged irregularities in the investigation of this case, has flown over the entire process. Ten days before the start of the trial, the prosecution already modified its indictment and withdrew the charges against seven of the 23 implicated who were initially going to be prosecuted. He went from claiming eight and a half years in jail against the businessman Cursach to asking for 18 months for belonging to a criminal organization and prevarication. The letter rendered ineffective a large part of the previous one, signed by the anti-corruption prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, now investigated by the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands for alleged crimes of disclosure of secrets, omission of the duty to prevent crimes and omission of the duty to promote the prosecution of crimes in the investigation process. The prosecution then stated that it had proven “a lack of credibility” of the facts contained in the accusation against these seven people. Last Friday, at the end of the session, the prosecutor Tomás Herranz advanced after finishing the practice of the evidence of the accusations that will withdraw all the accusations. “The understanding of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is that there is no prosecution evidence to support any of the accusation facts of our brief against any of the defendants,” Herranz said.

With the announcement of the public ministry, the process was left at the expense of private prosecutions, which represent the interests of businessmen allegedly harmed by the practices of the Local Police in collusion with Cursach. Two of the three parties involved in the process announced this Monday that they would withdraw a large part of the accusations, leaving out the businessman Cursach who will continue in the trial accused only by one of them, who represents a businessman from the Magaluf area. The accusations remain against the general director of his companies, Bartolomé Sbert, two local police officers and an official from the Calvià Town Hall.

The trial continues this week with the testimony of witnesses proposed by the defenses, such as the National Police agents who investigated the alleged irregularities committed during the investigation phase of the case. One of them described as “torticero” the use of the procedural law by the former investigating judge Manuel Penalva, the prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán and the four agents of the National Police money-laundering group who remain under investigation. The agent claimed that they used certain witnesses as “guided missiles” trying to obtain benefits for their personal lawsuits. This agent pointed out that the former investigators used pretrial detention “to soften up” some of those investigated and abused the figure of the protected witness and the secrecy of the summary. “The statements of people with dubious interests were enough to make you a presumed culprit,” said the agent, who recounted the “fear” experienced by some of those investigated.

Abuse of summary secrecy was another common practice, according to another of the agents, who accused the previous magistrate of offering benefits to some of the witnesses to resolve their personal cases. “The end that had to be reached was already predetermined,” he pointed out during his statement, in which he also recounted that most of the facts that the defendants were accused of “were not proven” and did not have any supporting evidence attached. . After the announcements and the resignations of the defenses to a large part of the witnesses, the calendar has been readjusted and the trial will end on December 14 and not in April, as initially proposed.