The Justice Department said that Dibab, who hails from California, was carrying duct tape, rope, ties and other materials, indicating his intent to restrain Nancy Pelosi when he broke into her home, but he found only her husband in front of him and attacked him with a hammer.

The FBI revealed that Dibab said after his arrest that he considered Nancy Pelosi “responsible for the lies spread by her Democratic Party.”

He added that he intended to take the Speaker of the House of Representatives, whose position comes after US President Joe Biden and his deputy, hostage, and talk to her.

The penalty for kidnapping is up to 20 years in prison, and the penalty for assault is up to 30 years in prison.

The affidavit stated: “If Nasi tells Dibab the truth, he will release her, and if she lies, he will break her knees.”

what happened?

• Dibab, 42, who lives in a garage near Richmond, California where he used to spread right-wing conspiracy theories on social media, broke into Pelosi’s home early Friday to find only her husband, Paul Pelosi, inside.

• Paul called the emergency number and tried to talk to Dibab to keep the situation calm until the police arrived, but the intruder promptly hit him with a hammer and left him unconscious, according to the statement.

• Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery after sustaining a skull fracture and other serious injuries to his right arm, and is expected to recover.

• Dibab later informed the authorities that Paul Pelosi was “receiving punishment” on behalf of his wife due to her absence.

• The authorities charged Dibab with attempting to kidnap a US official in connection with the performance of her duties, and another charge of assaulting a family member of a US official in retaliation for the official’s actions.