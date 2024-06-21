The annual report of the Dubai Courts revealed remarkable results in the indicator of the accuracy of the rulings issued by the courts of first instance during the past year, reaching 84% of the total rulings issued. It also recorded a remarkable decline in the ruling duration indicator, whether since the first session was held by only 51 days, or 85 days since the date of the lawsuit.

The Dubai Courts of First Instance recorded a remarkable decline in the ruling duration index from the first session during last year, reaching only 51 days from the date of the first session until the date of its decision, compared to 58.8 days in 2022, and down from 69.4 days in 2021, according to the annual report. Dubai Courts.

The President of the Courts of First Instance in Dubai, Judge Khaled Yahya Al Hosani, said that the courts of first instance monitor their performance through judicial scorecards and the “Rasid” system, which provides a unified tool for monitoring indicators, ensuring efficient internal performance and raising productivity.

The courts of first instance in Dubai Courts completed 36,468 lawsuits and registered more than 872,000 smart requests during the past year, according to the annual report issued under the title “Global Leadership and Innovative and Sustainable Judicial and Digital Solutions.”

Al Hosani added that the evaluation and monitoring system allows understanding and following up on the results in a sequential, integrated and interconnected manner, starting from setting the strategy and operation of the courts of first instance, all the way to the level of performance of each judicial district and each judge, pointing out that the system recorded high performance rates in all indicators during the year 2023.

The courts of first instance recorded positive indicators in the average duration of the ruling from the date of registering the case, at only 85 days, compared to 96.2 days in 2022, and 94.7 days in 2021.

The report indicated that the general dismissal rate of cases registered in the courts of first instance reached 89% during the past year, compared to 90% in 2022, and down from 106% in 2021.

The positive indicators of the courts of first instance in Dubai included the rate of accuracy of the rulings issued by them, and their support from subsequent litigation levels on appeal and cassation, as it reached 84%, compared to 83.6% in 2022, and an increase from 2021, whose accuracy of rulings reached 83.1%.

On the other hand, the percentage of lawsuits circulating for more than one year increased last year by 2.4%, compared to only 0.7% in 2022, and the same percentage in 2021.

The annual report of the Dubai Courts touched on the performance of the Labor Court of First Instance, which completed 16,060 cases during the past year, compared to 13,523 cases in 2022, and 14,032 cases in 2021, recording a decrease in the average duration of the ruling from the first session by 40 days. Compared to 43.6 in 2022, and down from 68 days in 2021.

The Labor Court of First Instance also achieved a significant decrease in the average duration of the ruling from the date of registering the case, to reach only 77 days, compared to 100 days in 2022, and compared to 93.8 days in 2021.

The accuracy index of its rulings rose to 86%, compared to 83% in 2022, and 86% in 2021.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Courts recorded a remarkable increase in the use of smart requests in various cases, as it received 872,414 smart requests last year in all courts of first instance, appeal and cassation.