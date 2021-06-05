“Roskosmos” announced plans after 2030 to improve the accuracy of determining the location of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS to 10 cm. On Saturday, June 5, reports “RIA News»With reference to the materials of the state corporation posted on the public procurement portal.

The document states the requirement that in order to ensure the accuracy, availability and integrity of the navigation of the satellite system after 2030, the positioning error due to the space segment should be 0.1 m.

In addition, it is noted that after 2030, modernized highly elliptical satellites VKK-M, small-sized vehicles MNKA-M, including additional DKA, medium-orbital Glonass-KM and geostationary “GSO-M”.

As a long-term perspective for the development of GLONASS, it is proposed to consider the period until 2050, when the orbital constellation (OG) of the system will be formed on the basis of an innovative type of navigation spacecraft (SC).

By this time, as indicated in the materials, vehicles of the next generation after Glonass-K2 (GLONASS-KM spacecraft) or modifications, as well as, possibly, navigation spacecraft of a new type should be created and introduced.

April 21, General Director of the company “Information satellite systems named after M.F. Reshetnev “Nikolay Testoedov said that the first navigation satellite of the new generation” Glonass-K2 “will be launched into orbit in the IV quarter of 2021.

Glonass-K2 is a new generation of GLONASS navigation satellites.

In February 2021, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin stated that the accuracy of the GLONASS satellites is 2.6 m, and with the advent of the new generation Glonass-K2 devices, it will improve to 1.3 m.

It was reported in January that it is planned to launch five GLONASS navigation satellites into orbit this year.