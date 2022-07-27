Sinaloa.- Undoubtedly, in this hurricane season there are multiple factors that cause constant risks and endanger citizens, including the most prominent is urban solid waste.

The director of the State Institute of Civil Protection of Sinaloa, Hector Modesto Felix Carrillohighlighted that garbage is one of the most latent problems in all municipalities. “Day by day, society throws away tons of garbage,” she said.

Felix Carrillo The need to have a space where it can be given the appropriate treatment was urged, to prevent accumulations from being generated. that increase the risk of flooding in the cities, towns and communities that make up the state of Sinaloa.

Currently there are identified in the state around 60 clandestine open-air dumps, which includes ravines, rights-of-way on roads and highways, and bodies of water, which are mostly affected during this season.

“They regularly pour it into streams or drains, and blockages are generated that cause flooding,” said Félix Carrillo.

In Sinaloa, garbage generation is among the 3 thousand and 3 thousand 089 tons dailyan exorbitant figure, since there are only four sanitary landfills in the state, which are not enough to hold so much waste. This, according to information provided by the Ministry of Well-being and Sustainable Development of Sinaloa.

Because of what Héctor Modesto Félix Carrillo did a call to the population of Sinaloa not to throw garbage and, above all, to do not deposit it in places such as drains, canals or streams.

“We have been raising public awareness to avoid serious situations,” added the director of Civil Protection.

Likewise, he indicated that he has already asked the mayors to prepare with the desilting of said spaces in coordination with Conagua and the irrigation modules.