The large number of games postponed (six, before date 18 of the League is played) has made many teams unaware that time is running out and the chances of qualifying for the semifinal home runs are running out.

Based on the historical averages of the League, there is only one fixed team in home runs, Águilas Doradas, and this was recognized by his coach, Lucas González, who takes into account even those numerical factors in a great campaign.

: “When we qualify we set a series of objectives (…). We reached the second. We ensure classification, no team has been left out with 32 points. Now we are going for the next one (to make 40 points)”, said González.

Junior, the ‘virtual eighth’ of the League

The others continue rowing and Millonarios, with 29, and América, with 28, are closer to ensuring classification in a tournament in which the calculation of the ‘magic number’ is more difficult to obtain due to the postponements. In fact, the blues have two, one against Envigado, this Thursday, and another against Alianza Petrolera, on May 10.

For example, Junior, who has scored one more point than Santa Fe, has a lower percentage of points won (47.1, against 47.9 for the Cardinals). If a percentage table is drawn, Junior is the virtual eighth of the table and the reference point to classify.

If that percentage is maintained, the number of points needed to qualify will be below the historical average, which is 30.6. The equivalent of that 47.1 percent is 28.3 points. In practice, it would take 29 to qualify.

That already takes several animators out of the career of the last semesters. For example, the champion Deportivo Pereira, who with his defeat against La Equidad yesterday can only reach 27 points, a figure that has not reached any team in 20-team tournaments.

Nor would it be enough for Tolima, which can have a maximum of 28, a figure that has only been given once for the eighth classified: Jaguares, in 2017-II. Of course, he no longer depends on himself, he is in a situation that includes a change of coach with the arrival of Juan Cruz Real instead of Hernán Torres.

Cali, Jaguares, Huila, Bucaramanga and Once Caldas are already thinking about the next semester and accumulating points to stay away from relegation. Unión Magdalena would have to have a perfect campaign to reach 29.

