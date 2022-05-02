The Colombian soccer championship system allows these things: the middle part of the table is still very tight, thanks to the fact that several of the applicants for the classification to the semifinal home runs could not win on date 18 of the League. Envigado lost, La Equidad failed, Bucaramanga failed, Once Caldas ended up suffering and lost against an alternate payroll from Cali…

That’s the way it is, Independiente Santa Fe, who 72 hours ago already seemed to be thinking about the next semester and who is working with an interim coach, Agustín Julio, was more than alive in the fight for a place among the eightnot only with the victory against Jaguares, but also with the square of the box in the goal difference that meant the 4-0 against Jaguares, on Saturday.

“Since I arrived in Santa Fe in the minor category, I have perceived moments of crisis and when processes are given stability, important things happen. The boys felt the blow, but what they showed was in favor of seeking stability. We know the responsibility that Santa Fe is a big team”, said Julio’s assistant, Grigori Méndez, who attended the press conference.

The ‘magic number’ dropped: now it is at 28 points

Two days before the all-against-all phase ends, the bar has dropped and the ‘magic number’ is at 28 points. However, that figure could rise to 29 this Monday if Alianza Petrolera beats America at Pascual Guerrero, at the close of date 18.

But there are also teams that, mathematically, could qualify with fewer points, such as Deportivo Pasto, which would reach a maximum of 28. Among them there are several teams that still have a chance of qualifying, even though they are out today, such as Pereira, Águilas Doradas and América, another one that changed coach on the fly and that this Monday the semester will be played.

“In America the last thing that is lost is faith and we hope that in these games we get 9 out of 9, win all three and, God willing, out there one never knows. The team is in very good condition, the people want to do things well, if it is to finish, well we finished well, if it is to advance, we will do it in the best way; we are working very well this week, I see the boys with a good harmony and I hope that we continue like this, ”said defender Marlon Torres, who returns after his injury.

Santa Fe is complicated by the calendar: it does not play at home

All the teams aspiring to the classification have one game at home and one as a visitor, except for Santa Fe, which will close the championship by draw with two games away from El Campín, something that complicates their aspirations. It should be remembered that the Reds began this edition of the League with two straight home games.

Everything that is said at this time may be different tomorrow, when Bismarks Santiago whistles the end of the match in Cali. There will be two dates in which many still have options to save the first half of the year.

