The 2022-II League, finally, caught up this Wednesday, with Medellín’s 1-2 victory against Millonarios in Bogotá. That result gave DIM the second spot for the semifinal home runs.

Águilas Doradas had become, at the end of date 18, the first club that secured a box for the dispute of the second title of the year.

The triumph of the ‘Powerful’ in El Campín forced to shuffle again and take out the calculator again to see the options of each team to be at the end of the year party. This is how the accounts of the 11 applicants for the six seats still available were left, on a date that will be played in a unified schedule, on Sunday at 4 pm:

Pasto (third place, 31 points, goal difference: +1)

The Nariñenses close as locals against the already classified Medellín. A win or a tie puts those led by Flabio Torres in the home runs. A defeat makes him wait for results: that Eleven Caldas, Millonarios, Nacional and Junior do not win.

Santa Fe (fourth, 31 points, -2)

The team led by Alfredo Arias has very good chances of advancing. With a victory or a tie against Once Caldas, he gets into the home runs. If he loses, he needs those who do not have a direct duel with another applicant (Millionaires, Pasto and Junior) not to win.

America (fifth, 30 points, +10)

It closes against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta. The victory leaves him fixed in home runs. The goal difference helps you in case of other results than the win. The tie, practically, also ensures it, unless Junior beats Jaguares by six or more goals. If he loses, he could qualify, but he needs two teams between Millonarios, Nacional and Junior not to win.

Once Caldas (sixth, 30 points, +4)

If he beats Santa Fe in Bogota, he not only qualifies, but could be seeded in the home runs. The tie is useful if two teams between Nacional, Junior and Millonarios do not win. He could even qualify with a loss, if Pereira and Millonarios lose and Junior doesn’t win.

Bucaramanga (seventh, 30 points, +3)

Play against Pereira at the Alfonso López. Winning gets fixed. With the tie it is enough, if they do not win two of three, between Millionaires, National and Junior. If he doesn’t add more, he could qualify if Millos and Nacional do too, if Junior doesn’t win and if Santa Fe beats Once Caldas by one more goal than he can lose against Pereira.

Millionaires (eighth, 29 points, +8)

Despite his lousy campaign finisher, Millonarios still relies on himself to qualify. It will do so if it beats Alianza Petrolera in Barrancabermeja. The tie could reach him if they do not win Nacional and Junior. A defeat eliminates it, due to the direct cross between Nacional and La Equidad.

Photo: Nestor Gomez / TIME

National (ninth, 29 points, +6)

Due to the direct confrontations on the last date, the greens still depend on themselves: they will be finalists if they beat La Equidad at the Atanasio Girardot. The tie could give him the quota if Millonarios loses and Junior and Unión Magdalena do not win. If he loses, he runs out of 2022.

Pereira (10th, 29 points, +3)

He also has the quota in his hands: if he wins in Bucaramanga, he will be a semifinalist. With the draw, they must wait for Once Caldas and Millonarios to lose, for Junior and Unión not to win, and for La Equidad not to defeat Nacional by more than one goal.

Junior (11th, 28 points, +3)

Medellín’s victory in Bogotá took away from Junior the possibility of depending on himself on the last day. He must defeat Jaguares in Montería and lose Millonarios or Nacional. The tie or the defeat removes it from the League for the rest of the year.

Union Magdalena (twelfth, 28 points, -5)

He will have to beat America in Santa Marta, but he also needs two teams between Millonarios, Nacional and Junior not to win. The tie does not serve him and the defeat, of course, eliminates him.

La Equidad (thirteenth, 27 points, +1)

He has to defeat Nacional in Medellin and also needs Millonarios, Nacional and Pereira to lose and Junior and Unión not to win. If there is a win or draw for Pereira, they will have to win by more than two goals.

