Bank accounts of the Moscow office of the Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty media corporation (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) locked down. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the organization.

Representatives of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Bailiff Service handed over to the representatives of the Moscow bureau a notice of initiation of enforcement proceedings and a resolution to search for the organization’s bank accounts and to arrest them.

It is noted that the bailiffs spent about two hours in the bureau, they did not interfere with the work of the editorial board.

Earlier on May 14, it was reported that bailiffs came to the Moscow office of Radio Liberty to collect millions of rubles. Ten fines were imposed on the company for the absence of the “foreign agent” label in the materials.

In February, the projects “Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty” were fined 11 million rubles for the lack of marking of the foreign agent. By May, Roskomnadzor had drawn up and sent to the court 520 protocols on violation of the new rules for marking publications. The total amount of fines for the decisions already made is approximately 70 million rubles.