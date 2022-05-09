After two games adding the three points with goals in extremis, Real Madrid did not find the prize at the Antonio Puchades and ended up adding a single point (0-0) that keeps it in fourth position, but two behind Atlético, which continues in a third place in the Champions League, more valued than ever. Because while the whites punctured against Valencia, the red and whites did their job and beat Eibar by a clear 3-1 that sent the armory team to Second. Now, Real Madrid’s European options go through Johan Cruyff…

For those of Alberto Toril there is no other possibility than to beat Villarreal on the last day, since they need the three points to be able to benefit from what happens at the same time in the Blaugrana stadium. There a Barça that seeks to make history with the full number of victories in the League receives an Atlético that also plays everything for everything.

Thus, Real Madrid must wait for the ‘favor culé’ to play in Europe next season. The white team would enter the Champions League if they beat Villarreal and Atleti lose to Barça.

He would not achieve his goal if he wins, but Atlético draws at the Johan Cruyff —unless he does it in such a way outrageously bulky that endorsed the +35 in the goal average general with which the rojiblancas are ahead.

Y I wouldn’t get it either if Toril’s team beat Villarreal, but Atlético is also victorious from Johan Cruyffnor if the madridistas draw or lose against a yellow team that has nothing at stake.

On Sunday, at 12:00, in a unified schedule, Real Madrid and Atlético will resolve their pursuit series. Which team accompanies Barcelona and Real Sociedad in the Champions League, to be decided.